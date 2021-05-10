Celebrities took to social media and celebrated their mommas for Mother’s Day 2021!

Some shared throwback snaps while others posted rare pics, and some even celebrated their first year as a mom. Gigi Hadid, for one, uploaded a series of never-before-seen snaps of her and daughter Khai for her first Mother’s Day. She and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter in September 2020.

“The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!” the model captioned her Instagram post. “I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai!! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you.”

In another social media post, Gigi also shared some love for her mom, Yolanda Hadid. “Life ! Miracles! MOTHERS!” she wrote. “Cheers to our angels above & to you @yolanda.hadid, the most inspiring mama and best Oma we could ever ask for! We love you more than words. Eternally grateful.”

Other new moms, including Emma Roberts and Ashley Tisdale, posted with their newborns and showed off their faces for the first time. The Nickelodeon alum welcomed her son, Rhodes Robert, with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December 2020 and the High School Musical star announced the birth of her daughter, Jupiter, in March.

“This little lady made me a momma!” Ashley wrote alongside a series of photos of her daughter. “I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be. To be a mom, you don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more.”

Additionally, Perrie Edwards surprised fans with news that she’s going to be a mom just after Mother’s Day! After her fellow Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her pregnancy earlier this month, Perrie shared a photo of her own growing baby bump.

“So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate,” the songstress wrote, tagging longtime love Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. “Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Leigh-Anne, for her part, responded to the news, writing, “So so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much.”

