More to watch in February 2023! Netflix has tons of new releases on the horizon, and a lot of them are original shows and movies. Not to mention, the highly anticipated third season of Outer Banks is set to premiere, and fans are ready for the return of John B, Sarah Cameron and the rest of the Pogues.

The show’s second season came to an end with a major cliffhanger, John B’s dad is alive. One of the show’s co-creators Josh Pate explained how the “thematic father-son stuff” will set the tone for season 3.

“John B’s relationship with his dad is a huge theme and having his dad back around and eventually they’re going to meet back up and John B has to reconcile his idealized version of his dead dad with the reality of his alive dad,” he told Entertainment Weekly in July 2021.

Chase Stokes, who plays John B on the show, teased that this reveal “changes everything” for his character.

“I’m excited to see where it goes,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight in July 2021. “I’m excited to see how that impacts everything. How does that change John B’s dynamic? Is he going to accept it? Is he not? … I just think it opens so many doors.”

Not to mention, there is the possibility that JJ and Kiara will finally get the romantic moment fans have been hoping for.

“I’m on the edge of my seat with where the writers are going to take this. I’m honestly so passionate about Outer Banks,” Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara, told Us Weekly in December 2021. “I feel like they can’t go wrong with the story line anywhere, and if me and Rudy [Pankow] teamed up as actors, I think [it] will be really sick.”

While Outer Banks season 3 will definitely be one of the streaming services most epic releases this month, it’s not the only show or movie headed to Netflix in February. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of all the new releases and everything leaving the streaming service in February 2023.

