It’s time to stream! Netflix has a lot of new titles coming to and leaving the streaming service in June 2023.

After three seasons, the fan-favorite series Never Have I Ever will drop its final batch of episodes, putting an end to Devi’s story once and for all.

“Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows,” creator Mindy Kaling told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

She continued, “So there are some things are built-in doing a high school show that felt like, OK this is time. But the truth is, we got to know the characters. The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows and so we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time.

When can fans expect to see from the last season?

“They could expect a lot of drama, a lot of fun, a lot of things coming to full circle,” Lee Rodriguez, who plays Fabiola, told J-14 in August 2022. “So, I feel like everyone will be happy with the fourth season.”

Ramona Young, who plays Eleanor, added, “I kind of want everyone’s fan picks and fan theories to just come true in season 4.”

Filming on season 4 officially wrapped in August 2022, with the cast waiting patiently for the June 8, 2023 premiere.

“I know what happens because we’ve already shot the fourth season and it is killing me not to tell you,” Jaren Lewinson, who plays Ben, told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “But we’ll have to see. We’ll have to see how they go about the aftermath of if they did or they didn’t.”

Of course, this isn’t the only Netflix release fans are excited for as summer kicks off. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving the streaming service in June 2023.

