High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Sofia Wylie will bring her acting talents to Netflix for the upcoming movie The School For Good and Evil. Based on the book series by Soman Chainani, the film follows two best friends who “share the unlikeliest of bonds.”

“Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch,” Netflix’s official synopsis reads. “One night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin.”

The film’s director and producer Paul Feig told Entertainment Weekly in September that he is “always looking for female friendship stories” to tell, which is what drew him to this film.

“It’s all relatable to our lives — even though it’s set in a very fanciful world,” he said of the movie. “There are heroes, and there’s bullies, and there’s good people, and there’s bad people, and there’s insecurity, and vulnerabilities, and pressure, and bad decision-making, and love, and not giving up on people you love even when they go through a really difficult period.”

Of course, that’s not the only semi-scary piece of content premiering on Netflix in October. The highly anticipated Midnight Club series is coming — and will bring all the scares. Igby Rigney stars as Kevin, a terminally ill teen, and couldn’t help but gush over the show.

“I thought it was really cool to see a community of young people come together in such a creative way while going through the terrible experience of being terminally ill,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly in September. “The Midnight Club really explores how they have a support system and are able to share some of their deeper fears and anxieties in a way that’s playful and fun, but also gives everybody in the group a chance to process what every individual is going through.”

