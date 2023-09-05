One Piece fans are loving Netflix’s live-action adaptation series! However, there is one character that viewers did not expect to love — Buggy the Clown. Not only are fans obsessed with Jeff Ward‘s portrayal of the ridiculous villain, but they’re *thirsting* over him! Keep reading to find out more about the actor behind Buggy.

Who Plays Buggy the Clown in Netflix’s ‘One Piece’?

Jeff, 36, portrays Buggy the Clown, and is best known for his past roles in Hacks, PEN15, Plus One, Brand New Cherry Flavor and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He also portrayed Charles Manson in Manson’s Lost Girls, which was released in 2016.

Who Is Buggy the Clown in Netflix’s ‘One Piece’?

Buggy the Clown is a recurring character in the manga behind One Piece, a villain who — like Luffy — has eaten the infamous “devil fruit,” which allows his body to separate into pieces. In the live-action series, the sinister clown is introduced in the second episode, after he destroys a village and captures Luffy and his Straw Hat crew.

“The task with [adapting the character] Buggy was to both honor his clown [attitude], but never forget that he’s really dangerous and he has eaten the Devil Fruit,” One Piece director Mark Jobst told Variety in September 2023. “Also, he has a history. There’s that big moment where he’s holding the straw hat and he’s saying, ‘Shanks,’ at the hat. He feels betrayed by him and then he turns to Luffy and says, ‘Did he betray you, too?’”

Jeff’s dark portrayal of the goofy character had fans in a frenzy, with edits of the clown immediately going viral on TikTok. “They had no reason to make Buggy the clown that hot,” one fan posted. Another wrote, “Guys I fear Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown has awoken something in me.”

Will There Be a Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘One Piece’?

As of now, Netflix has yet to confirm season 2 of One Piece. However, the live-action series just premiered in August 2023, so there’s still time for a second season announcement.

If there is a second season (or more!) of One Piece, director Mark Jobst told Variety that more characters with devil fruit-induced powers will appear, explaining each of those “we will have to tackle individually” as they come.

“There really is no template,” the director added. “They are fascinating to work with, and wonderfully challenging to realize with a camera — and not just make it all CGI.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.