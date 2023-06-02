It’s (almost) over! Never Have I Ever is coming to an end after season 4 hits Netflix on Thursday, June 8. To celebrate the show’s final season, the cast brought out their best looks for the Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, June 1.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stunned like the star that she is while wearing a gorgeous yellow gown. She posed alongside costars Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet who planted sweet kisses on her cheek for a few photos.

“There are massive differences between season 1 Ben and the Ben we will see in the upcoming fourth season,” Jaren told WWD in an interview published on May 30. “I give so much credit to the writers for taking Ben on this journey and giving me so much material to work with as an actor.”

The actor went on to say that, originally, Ben was “pretentious, loud and somewhat annoying,” but the character has since grown up.

“Throughout the series, we see him mature through his different high school experiences, which I think is very normal and representative of high school,” the Netflix star continued. “I’m proud of him and his journey.”

Overall, there’s going to be “a lot of drama” during the final season, Lee Rodriguez, who plays Fabiola, told J-14 exclusively in August 2022.

“A lot of fun, a lot of things coming to full circle,” she added. “So, I feel like everyone will be happy with the fourth season.”

Ramona Young, who plays Eleanor, agreed, adding, “I kind of want everyone’s fan picks and fan theories to just come true in season 4.”

Throughout its four seasons, the show followed “the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl,” according to the Netflix logline. Devi, played by Maitreyi, has found love and really got a handle on her teenage years throughout the course of the series.

“I think all of my hopes and dreams that I would want for good old Devi have come true,” the actress said of the show’s end while chatting with Netflix in an interview published on May 9. “I feel like if I said what I would want, I would just be telling you what happened.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos from the Never Have I Ever season 4 premiere.

