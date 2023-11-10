New Music Friday is here! So many amazing singles drop every week, so we at J-14 created a playlist that include some of the best songs released every single Friday in November 2023 (so far). Keep reading for some of the best and latest releases!

From K-pop groups like Stray Kids and aespa to folk artists like Noah Kahan and Hozier — there was a wide range of genres in November 2023, when it comes to musical releases. BTS’ Jung Kook also released his highly anticipated first album titled Golden, on November 3, 2023. The project includes 11 tracks, and features artists like Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, Latto and DJ Snake.

Already, the BTS singer’s album has shattered musical records, selling a staggering 2.14M copies on its first day. Jung Kook also made Spotify history, boasting the album as the biggest debut by a K-pop soloist in Spotify’s history.

“While working on the album by myself, and performing on stage alone, [I noticed] things about myself that I was unaware of — the good points and the areas I’m lacking in,” Jung Kook told British GQ. “In terms of music, I found myself realizing, ‘Oh I can do these kinds of things as well, huh?’ or ‘Ah, this is something I can work on.’ I found myself missing the members [of BTS] quite a bit.”

ICYMI, Jung Kook made his solo debut with the single “Seven,” in July 2023 — which quickly broke the record for fastest song to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify.

“Upon hearing ‘Seven,’ I thought, ‘This is it,’” Jung Kook told Variety on his solo debut single. “After that, I focused on practicing and recording the track multiple times to perfect it. I hope that many people can feel as I felt when I first heard the song.”

Another song that we have been replaying over and over again this month is, of course, Stray Kids’ “LALALALA,” which released on November 10, 2023. The K-pop boy group dropped their new album, 樂-STAR, or ROCK-STAR, which contains eight songs, including “Social Path” featuring LiSA and two versions of “락 (LALALALA).”

That’s not all of the songs that blew us away this month! Come back here each Friday this month for an updated list of new releases. Click through our gallery below and bump accordingly.

