Stray Kids do not quit! The K-pop boy group has returned with another album this year, titled ROCK-STAR, just five months after the release of 5-STAR. Keep reading for our album breakdown.

The boy group dropped their new album, 樂-STAR, or ROCK-STAR, on Friday, November 10. The EP contains eight songs, including “Social Path” featuring LiSA and two versions of “락 (LALALALA).”

ICYMI, Stray Kids includes members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

What makes the band so unique is that they pretty much have written their entire music discography! A rarity in K-pop, the boys produce nearly all of their songs and also help with choreagraphy. What’s even more, members Bang Chan, Han and Changbin have created their own music production group called 3RACHA, which is where they write their own music without outside collaborators.

3RACHA explained their music production process to Paper, revealing that often it’s Bang Chan that works on the track’s arrangement, while Changbin and Han work on lyrics and melodies. Changbin “constructs the lyrical framework,” while Han participates in the “overall organization of the piece” and is known for his lyrical prowess and is known to pen entire verses in under 30 minutes.

“When I start working on a track, I need to be confident, and it’s important for me that the process of working on a project or song is fun and enjoyable,” Han told Paper. “When I first started writing music in the past, I had lots of concerns, and I couldn’t organize the thoughts in my mind. It was difficult to collect and organize my ideas. But I must have grown a bit since then, and now I’m able to collaborate with the members quite well. Writing the lyrics is a lot smoother and faster. I also love to share fun ideas together.”

If you’ve ever heard a Stray Kids song, you know immediately that their sound is unique. Often inspired by Bang Chan’s love for drill music, the group’s sound can be erratic, fun and probably different than anything you’ve ever heard before.

Click through our gallery to uncover our album breakdown of Stray Kids’ ROCK-STAR album.

