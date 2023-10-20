Stray Kids are back — and they’re ready to rock! The K-pop boy group is returning with another album this year, titled ROCK-STAR, just five months after the release of 5-STAR.

Keep reading for everything we know.

When Does Stray Kids ‘ROCK-STAR’ Album Come Out?

The boy group will drop its new album, 樂-STAR, or ROCK-STAR, on Friday, November 10. The EP contains eight songs, including “Social Path” and two versions of “락 (LALALALA).” So far, Stray Kids has released the music video for its first track from the EP, titled “MEGAVERSE.”

ROCK-STAR comes just five months since the release of their album 5-STAR in June 2023, with single “S-CLASS” serving as its title track.

The group set numerous records with 5 -STAR, including the its third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard 200 albums chart and its first win at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, for Best K-Pop. 5-STAR also made history for K-pop album sales, racking up an all-time high of 5.13 million pre-order copies ahead of its release.

“The idea for the title 5-STAR came from the lyrics of ‘S-Class,’ playing around the words ‘special’ and ‘star,’” says Stray Kids leader Bang Chan told Billboard. “5-STAR represents the uniqueness and confidence that we put into our work.”

Who Are Stray Kids?

ICYMI, Stray Kids debuted in 2018 with their song “District 9” under the South Korean music agency, JYP Entertainment. Originally, a nine-member group, Stray Kids includes members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

One thing about Stray Kids is that they’re going to write their own music! A rarity in K-pop, the boys produce nearly all of their songs. What’s even more, members Bang Chan, Han and Changbin have created their own music production group called 3RACHA, which is where they write their own music without outside collaborators.

“We connect through our lyrics,” Han told Teen Vogue in September 2022. “It’s a personal connection that allows me to mature and also be comforted. Music is the only way I can show myself.”

It’s similar for Changbin, who referred to his lyrics as a diary. “I’m not a very expressive person,” the rapper told the outlet. “I don’t share a lot about myself, but music is like a channel that unravels these stories within me.” He thinks of these stories as intangible threads that tie his inner thoughts to whomever is listening. On stage, that feeling is magnified.”

