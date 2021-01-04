It’s finally 2021! Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Camila Cabello, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and more found safe (and fun) ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some celebs, like Millie Bobby Brown, reflected on the past while looking into the future. “As the day turns into evening, our last of 2020, I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude as I reflect upon this past year. I recognize how fortunate I am to be blessed with a wonderful family who supports me, extraordinary, loyal fans who extend kindness and encouragement, I have a roof over my head, food to eat, warm clothes, friends and colleagues who I can count on,” the Stranger Things star shared on Instagram. “I’m leaping forward into 2021 with optimism, faith in the human spirit and our collective will to carry on.”

Zendaya also shared her gratitude for her fans via Instagram Stories. “I’m so grateful for all of y’all and I wish you nothing but love and joy as we start this new year,” the former Disney Channel star wrote.

Of course, the celebrations also brought some pretty epic party pics from a bunch of Hollywood’s biggest stars! Scroll through our gallery to see how all your favorite celebs rang in 2021.

