A forever kind of love! Noah Schnapp confirmed Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi‘s whirlwind engagement after tons of fan speculation. The couple is officially gearing up to tie the knot.

“My best friend is engaged,” the Stranger Things star shared via Instagram on Tuesday, April 11, alongside photos from the proposal.

The actress, 19, and New Jersey native, 20, first sparked proposal speculation earlier that same day when they both shared cryptic social media posts. Millie, for her part, was all smiles while showing off a massive ring.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” the British star captioned her post. Jake posted two photos alongside a caption that read, “Forever.”

The engagement came months after fans speculated in August 2022 that the couple were gearing up to walk down the aisle. At the time, Millie was spotted out with a gold ring on that finger, sparking engagement speculation. At the time, the dup kept quiet about the rumors.

Throughout their time together, both Millie and Jake have kept their relationship under wraps, only sharing the rare social media post. They were first spotted hanging out together in 2021, going public in June of that year. She referenced having a boyfriend during a January 2022 interview with Seventeen magazine, but didn’t reveal that it was Jake. At the time, Millie was gushing over her favorite Olivia Rodrigo song.

“I love ‘1 Step Forward 3 Steps Back.’ It makes me wanna cry every time,” she shared. “I think my boyfriend’s gonna kill me if I listen to it around him anymore.”

Months later, they made their red carpet debut at the BAFTAs in March 2022.

As for how they met, Millie shared the details of their chance encounter while chatting with Wired in November 2022. “We met on Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?” she joked.

Since then, fans have been treated to tons of romantic moments between the duo, thanks to social media.

“Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had,” Millie captioned an Instagram post celebrating New Year’s 2023, including photos of her life with Jake. “Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let’s do it again but better!”

When celebrating the Enola Holmes star’s birthday on February 10, Jake had his own sweet message to share.

“Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams,” he gushed. “I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core.”

