The annual J-14 Teen Icon Awards is almost here! The star-studded event will honor this years biggest stars, movies, TV shows, music and more. And want to know the best part? You, the readers of J-14, are able to choose who gets nominated this year! From Friday, October 30 until Sunday, November 8, nominate your favorite celebrities in each category by filling out the form below.

Once the nominations get chosen, fans will then have the opportunity to vote for who they want to be crowned the winners. All winners will be announced in J-14‘s March 2021 issue, which hits stands January 1, 2021 — Happy New Year! Check out the full list of categories below, and make sure to nominate your favorites!

