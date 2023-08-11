She’s fine, and this song proves it! Olivia Rodrigo‘s latest single, “Bad Idea Right,” is so 2000s coded. The track, the second to be released from her forthcoming sophomore album GUTS, was released on Friday, August 11.

“‘Bad Idea Right?’ started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something,” the singer shared in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall — in one of the choruses there’s a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it’s me gradually screaming louder and louder.”

Keep reading for all the details and a full breakdown of the lyrics.

What Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Bad Idea Right’ About?

Olivia appears to be singing about getting back together with an ex-boyfriend, even though all her friends are against the idea.

“Yes, I know that he’s my ex / But can’t two people reconnect?” she sings on the chorus. “I only see him as a friend / The biggest lie I ever said.”

At one point in the song, she repeats “Seeing you tonight / It’s a bad idea, right?” before realizing, “F–k it, it’s fine.”

Who Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Bad Idea Right’ About?

Olivia did not reveal if her song was rooted in truth. In fact, she did say that it was inspired by “us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend,” before it turned into this single.

“Haven’t heard from you in a couple of months / But I’m out right now and I’m all f–ked up / And you’re callin’ my phone and you’re all alone,” the song starts. “And I’m sensing some undertone / And I’m right here with all my friends / But you’re sending me your new address.”

Did Olivia Rodrigo Release a ‘Bad Idea Right’ Music Video?

Yes, and it makes major references to Glee and Euphoria, according to fans. At one point, Olivia gets covered in a red slushy (seemingly referencing the famous Glee storyline) and she can be seen banging on an apartment door in another clip (reminiscent of Maddy from Euphoria in the second season premiere).

Of course, in a song about friends, Olivia had to cast her own besties. Tate McRae, Iris Apatow and Madison Hu all make a special appearance in the music video.

