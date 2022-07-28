Breaking the internet! Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett posed together on the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 red carpet together following the drama surrounding Olivia’s song “Drivers License.”

The songstress, 19, wore a black dress with sheer tights while her costar, 21, opted for an all-black suit at the event, which celebrated the show’s third season premiere on Wednesday, July 27. Olivia and Joshua smiled and laughed as they posed together and held up peace signs for the camera.

Their apparent public display of friendship comes more than one year after Olivia released the song “Drivers License,” which was speculated to be about their rumored romance. Neither Olivia nor Joshua has ever confirmed the relationship speculation. After the song blew up, both stars spoke at length about the drama that followed, which also included Sabrina Carpenter. Some fans were convinced the three former Disney Channel stars were in a love triangle of sorts.

“Oh, my gosh, that was the craziest time of my life,” Olivia told Variety about the days after “Drivers License” was released in January 2021. “I put it out not knowing that it would get that reaction, so it was really strange [when] it did. I just remember [everyone being] so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about.”

The former Disney actress added, “I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that’s so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”

Joshua, for his part, called the drama “interesting” during a March 2021 interview with Elite Daily.

“It’s interesting just to watch people make assumptions, and I understand why they would, but not everything is something to be read into, and I think that sometimes you just have to let the art be and not inject yourself into something you don’t know anything about,” the “Lie Lie Lie” singer explained.

At the time — and even now — fans read into every little interaction between the HSMTMTS stars.

“Whatever the song is to her is her thing to tell, so I’ll let her do that,” Joshua told ET Canada in March 2021 about the tune. “But I would say I hope people don’t forget the value that her and Sabrina bring to the world outside of the drama. And I hope people will look at the depth of who they are instead of just the surface-level gossip.”

