Take a walk down memory lane with One Direction!

By now, it’s no secret that after Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik all auditioned for The X Factor as solo artists, they were put in a band by Simon Cowell in 2010. After five years, five albums and the departure of a member (Zayn left the band in March 2015), 1D went on an indefinite hiatus following the release of their record Made in the A.M. Now, they’ve all gone on to have pretty successful solo careers in Hollywood, but fans are still hoping for a comeback.

Although nothing has been confirmed, the boys have teased that they will get together in the near future and Directioners everywhere are patiently waiting for that day to come. In fact, they all looked back on their 1D days when the group celebrated their 10-year anniversary on July 23, 2020.

“I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last 10 years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Harry captioned his Instagram tribute. “None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can’t believe it’s been 10 years. Thank you to our crew, our team and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally … To the boys, I love you so much and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to 10.”

To celebrate one of the most iconic boybands ever, J-14 decided to look back at all the music videos One Direction has released over the years. Scroll through our gallery for a complete ranking of their visuals.

