Pretty Little Liars fans were surprised when it was announced there would be a pregnant character in the newest reboot of the iconic show, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Bailee Madison plays Imogen, a pregnant teenager with a few secrets — like who her baby’s father is. Keep reading to see all of the fan theories on who the father of Imogen’s baby might be. Warning: spoilers ahead.

Who Is the Father of Imogen’s Baby?

Throughout the first few episodes of PLL: OS, it’s never revealed who the father of Imogen’s baby is, only that he is not interested in helping out with the child. After Imogen’s mother dies in the first few minutes of episode 1, Imogen has a breakdown and goes to the school nurse’s office to talk about getting an abortion, as she was originally supposed to raise the child with her mother. However, the nurse reminds Imogen that she is six months pregnant, so abortion is no longer an option. Incidentally, Imogen was at Kelly and Karen Beasley’s (Mallory Bechtel) party exactly six months ago, so it’s likely that the father of her child was also at the party that night.

Imogen admitted to Karen Beasley that she kissed Karen’s boyfriend, Greg (Elias Kacavas), during Kelly’s party, which leads many fans to theorize that he is the father. While that is compelling evidence, we can’t help but feel there is more to the story from that night.

One user on Twitter revealed why they didn’t think it was Greg: “Greg is not the father of imogen’s baby. after coming back to the party to get her sweater and rescuing karen from tyler she went to the beach (we see this shit in an earlier scene) so whoever she met there is likely the father of the baby.”

Will the Father of Imogen’s Baby Be Revealed?

Bailee, who plays Imogen, teased the baby’s father, who has yet to be identified in the three episodes currently streaming on HBO Max. “That’s a big part of the mystery throughout the show,” Bailee revealed. “I’m excited for it to unfold.”

PLL: OS executive producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring confirmed that the father of Imogen’s baby plays a “big part” in the show’s mystery and will eventually be revealed in the coming episodes. “You will know who the father is. It’s important, not only to Imogen, but also to the female friendships in the show,” Lindsay explained to TVLine in July 2022. “It leads towards a very strong bonding between the young women — a strong support system.”

