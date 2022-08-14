If you somehow didn’t know, Pretty Little Liars has a new reboot called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and it’s already pretty iconic! The series, which was released on July 28, 2022, has so many references to the OG series. Keep reading to discover them all!

PLL: Original Sin tells a whole new story with a whole new set of characters in the PLL universe, but the writers have explained that the series are in fact connected. Original Sin is set in Millwood, Pennsylvania, and is described by HBO Max as being a “blue-collar town” close to Rosewood, where the original series was set.

The new series stars Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Chandler Kinney as Tabitha ‘Tabby’ Hayworth, Malia Pyles as Minnie ‘Mouse’ Honrada, and Zaria as Faran Bryant. It tells a familiar tale of an anonymous assailant known as “A” who threatens to reveal the Little Liars’ darkest secrets. Original Sin adds a generational twist, though, connecting the frightening experiences of the young girls to a tragic event their parents witnessed 20 years ago.

“It was very clear early on that the whole team had the same understanding that I did as an OG fan, which was that you cannot recreate the original,” Bailee told Elite Daily in July 2022. “We wanted to respect what was created, and have influences and nods. I think the most important nod is the core friendship, at the end of the day.”

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa echoes Bailee’s sentiments in an interview with TVLine in July 2022. “Lindsay [Calhoon Bring] and I, as writers and creators, are fans [of the franchise],” he explained. “We’re fanboys and fangirls. We love this stuff. We love when characters [from other shows] pop in, we love the crossover episodes.”

According to Roberto, “Once you hit episode 6, the Easter eggs — and more than Easter eggs — start coming fast and furiously.” Additionally, he teased that these references continue “up to literally the last moment of the last episode.”

Lindsay added, “Knowing that the fanbase of the original Pretty Little Liars is so strong, we wanted to make sure we gave some fan service to them. But we’re also our own story and our own thing, so we hope that will be exciting for them.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all of the nods Original Sin has made to Pretty Little Liars so far!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.