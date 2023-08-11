Celebrating the brightest stars! Variety hosted their annual Power of Young Hollywood event on Thursday, August 11, and all the biggest names stepped out for the red carpet.

Sydney Sweeney, for one, looked amazing while rocking a little black dress as she celebrated her cover of the magazine.

“My parents sacrificed so much to support my dream, and they lost so much during it,” the Euphoria star shared in her Variety cover story, which was released days before the event. “I just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it.”

With multiple starring roles under her belt, and no end in sight to her successful career, fans would say it was well worth it. The actress also spoke candidly about how playing Cassie Howard on Euphoria has allowed her to find freeform within herself.

“The point is making people uncomfortable, and thinking outside the box. What else is the point of art?” she shared. “For me, I feel so free and confident now. And I’ve found that through Cassie.”

Sydney continued, “I find power in my femininity. I use my brain, and I use everything that I’m learning every single day in this industry as my power.”

Similarly, Noah Schnapp — who had his own Variety cover and attended the event — spoke in his interview about how his Stranger Things character, Will Byers, allowed him to become himself.

“Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself,” the actor explained during his interview. “I would be in a completely different place if I didn’t have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted.”

Going forward, Noah is ready to bring a new side to his character for the show’s fifth season.

“I think the way I act in Season 5, honestly, might be a little different. I will be fully aware of who I am,” he shared. “Knowing all of that about myself and being able to invest that in my character, I’m honestly just excited.”

Click through our gallery to see all the stars attending the Power of Young Hollywood event.

