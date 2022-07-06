A has a whole new look, and it’s more terrifying than we could have ever imagined! The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin trailer debuted on Wednesday, July 6, and there’s something sinister in Millwood. Keep reading for more details about the upcoming series.

What Will Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin be About?

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago … as well as their own,” the show’s official logline reads. “In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.”

Who Is Starring in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?

Bailee Madison (Imogen), Malia Pyles (Minnie), Maia Reficco (Noa), Chandler Kinney (Tabby), Zaria (Faran) and Mallory Bechtel (Karen), among others, are set to star.

“Pretty Little Liars was the first show I ever religiously watched,” Bailee, for one, told Entertainment Weekly in March 2022 about the new series. “My reaction was one of a fan, which was: what are they doing with it, though? I quickly realized that it’s not a reboot of the original, it’s a reimagination of what worked so well and what people loved, but we’re leaning into the horror and the mystery of it all.”

Will Any Original Stars Be in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?

“As far as I know, no one from the original is involved in any way,” Lucy Hale — who played Aria Montgomery in the original show — told Variety in November 2021. “From what I hear, it’s going to be really dark.”

However, Original Sin might just have some connections to the original series.

“We wanted a new set of girls, a new town, a new set of secrets, and a new version of ‘A,'” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told EW. “We love the idea that Rosewood exists. We reference it. There are Easter eggs throughout the season.” How to Watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin The show is set to premiere via HBO Max on Thursday, July 28, with the first three episodes. Scroll through out gallery for a breakdown of the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin trailer.

