Get excited, you guys, because Raven-Symoné is ready to expand her family! The actress just opened up about her plans to welcome a baby with her wife, Miranda Maday, and she confirmed that she wants to have kids “soon.”

While discussing her next acting role, the That’s So Raven alum said that she needs a job that offers her some “me time.” She explained to Entertainment Tonight, “I’m gonna start a family [soon] and I need to do that. I want to make sure I’m getting into a job position that allows ‘me time’ because let’s not forget how demanding that job was before corona, and I’m sure it’s demanding now.”

“I mean we just got married,” she added. “Everyone talks about it then, right?”

For those who missed it, the Disney star tied the knot with Miranda on June 18, 2020. And while speaking with the outlet, she also revealed what the wedding was really like!

“It’s like a hot toddy in winter, honey! It’s so good,” she dished, adding that the majority of their days together have been “full of laughs and conversations and growth and goal building.”

As fans know, the 34-year-old has been pretty private about her love life in the past, and she admitted that going public with their marriage “felt good.”

“I’ve been very private with my personal life, give or take, like, one or two [situations], and I’ve just opened up. We have conversations, [we] post, and it feels good to be able to share a little bit more of my life to the world,” she said.

Raven explained that Miranda loves her for her, not because of her fame or money.

“I am a very complicated lady. I laugh right now, I’m super fun… But you shut the camera off, you close the door, and I have my own personal challenges and demons,” she revealed. “A lot of the times you find someone that’s only looking for that person that they see in the industry, or they’re using you for something, or things of that nature.”

