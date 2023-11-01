Happy November! J-14 consulted the stars to uncover what’s in store for you this month! Keep reading to read your November 2023 horoscopes, which are based entirely on your zodiac sign.

ICYMI, astrology is super in right now, and many celebrities have started to unpack what their zodiac signs mean to them.

One celeb who is a self-described “spicy Pisces” (per her Instagram bio) is Olivia Rodrigo. “I’m a Pisces to a tee. I’m super emotional, I’m musical and I love a swim,” she told Vogue in June 2023.

On top of that, she’s also revealed that her grandfather is super into astrology — and even predicted her pop stardom!

“My grandfather actually, he was really big into astrology. He could do everyone’s charts and get really into the nitty gritty,” she told PopBuzz in September 2023. “The day that I was born, he held me in his arms – I was like a few hours old – and he did my chart and he said, ‘Oh she’s gonna be a performing artist.’”

We think it’s safe to say he was right!

Taylor Swift is another celeb who often shouts out her zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

“I’m a Sagittarius, which means, you know, I’m blindly optimistic, I love to travel, I’m always up for adventure but also always want something new,” she told The Vibe in January 2013. “Sagittarians are really independent, and we like our space. We’re drawn to love but battle for that need for independence.”

Another celeb who loves to shout our her zodiac sign is Zendaya, who is a Virgo!

The Euphoria actress explained more of her Virgo tendencies in an interview with W Magazine in March 2022. “As a Virgo, I hate not being in control of things, and spontaneity is difficult for me in real life,” Zendaya tells me. “It’s funny, because that’s why I love acting so much. It’s the one space in which I can feel safe being spontaneous, because I’m not myself; I’m someone else. There are no consequences.”

Click through our gallery to read your horoscope this November.

