Hello Wisconsin! Netflix is set to release That ’90s Show, a spinoff series of That ’70s Show, on January 19, 2023. While most of the original cast is set to make an appearance, there are so many new faces ready to make their Point Place debut. One of those new faces is Sam Morelos, who will play Nikki in That ’90s Show — keep reading to uncover everything we know about Sam.

Who Is Sam Morelos Playing in ‘That ’90s Show’?

Sam’s character is named Nikki, and she’s described as the “smart, laser focused” girlfriend of Nate (played by Maxwell Donovan). Other new cast members include Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen and Reyn Doi as Ozzie.

While the new cast is cause for excitement, so are the returning That ’70s cast members! Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith will reprise their roles as Kitty Forman and Red Forman, respectively, in series regular roles. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong will also be reprising their iconic roles on the series as special guests.

“Mila and I were contemplating it,” Ashton said when referencing his decision to participate in the new series with his now-wife Mila in an interview with Variety. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this.’ We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

“It’s really funny. The new cast is phenomenal,” Ashton said of the spinoff, which was created by That ’70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, as well as their daughter Lindsey Turner.

Who Is Sam Morelos?

While Sam is pretty new to the acting scene, with That ’90s Show being one of her first, larger-scale roles, she has starred in two short films before, called Forgetting Nobody and Extraordinary Night. She’s also active on her Instagram account under the username @morelos_sam.

Along with being an actress, Sam is also a talented musician! The Netflix actress posted a cover of her singing and playing the guitar to “IF” by Bread on YouTube back in February 2021.

She was born on July 7, 2005, making her zodiac sign Cancer.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.