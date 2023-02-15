Selena Gomez and Austin Butler revealing that they’re pretty close was not in our 2023 bingo card! The Elvis actor revealed that the pair are friends in a February 2023 interview with Vanity Fair. Keep reading for everything we know about their friendship.

Are Selena Gomez and Austin Butler Friends?

ICYMI, Selena was something of a queen on Disney Channel. She starred on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012 and starred in multiple movies on the children’s network. Another Hollywood star who was also a regular on Disney was Austin, who guest-starred on her show, among others. So, are the two still friends?

“When I was filming Elvis, Selena found this photograph of the two of us when I did a guest-star thing on her show Wizards of Waverly Place,” he told Vanity Fair in their Hollywood 2023 issue. “And she sends it to me, just going, ‘Wow, remember this?’ It feels like another life.”

Austin went on to talk about how fortunate he and Selena are in their careers now, expressing gratitude. “When you’re a child actor, you see so many people come in from Texas or something, and at a certain point they may quit or go back. We’re just so fortunate to have careers in this industry for this amount of time.”

Following the release of Vanity Fair issue, Selena posted an Instagram photo of the cover and wrote how honored she was to be alongside a “wonderful group of actors,” and shouted out Austin.

“I remember being a little girl picking up these special editions of @vanityfair covers dreaming I would be apart of such a talented, inspiring, captivating, game-changing and wonderful group of actors/entertainers,” she wrote as the caption.”Thank you for making this girls dream a reality. ALSO the coolest peeps to be with,” she said while listing Austin, Florence Pugh and Ana De Armas and Jonathan Majors by name.

Austin Butler Reflects On His Disney/Nickelodeon Days

The Oscar-nominated actor originally began as a background actor in shows like Nickelodeon shows like Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and iCarly, as well as small Disney Channel roles in Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, Jonas and Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

“I started acting when I was about 13 years old. I stumbled into doing extra work, so that got me onto sets in a very low-pressure way,” Austin told Interview Magazine in October 2019.

“Prior to that, I had been a very, very shy child. Being on a set with other children, there wasn’t this hierarchy, which there can be sometimes,” he continued. “That really taught me a lot about how I want to conduct myself in any environment. I started going to acting class and learning that there was a craft to it, and then I fell in love with it. Then it was a slow process of going through hundreds of auditions, and you only book one thing. I remember the days of being so grateful to just book one line on a TV show.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.