Selena Gomez hosted the first-ever Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Wednesday, October 4, to raise money for mental health awareness. Not only did the former Disney Channel star stun in various outfits at the event, but she invited her famous friends along as well.

“I’ve always wanted to do one but I thought we were too young to maybe do it,” Selena told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday about throwing the benefit. “We’re in a good place and I guess why not now? We’re stoked to be able to do this, it’s going to a great cause and I just couldn’t be luckier.”

According to its website, the Rare Impact Fund “is raising $100 million over the next ten years to expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world.” Selena started the fund in connection with her Rare Beauty brand, and 1% of all sales are donated to the fund.

“This has been the culmination of a lifelong dream for me, but it has also stemmed from some of the darkest moments in my life,” Selena said while addressing the crowd inside the event. “I struggled with the world inside my head for a long time and I felt lost and I felt hopeless at times. In 2020 I received my diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and to be honest, everything quickly changed.”

The actress went on to say that when she “got the knowledge and the answers,” she was “less afraid” overall.

“With that knowledge I could seek out the support I needed, to be myself, to find my joy again, and tonight I’m very proud to say that I have. I’m working really hard every day and I’m so happy just to be alive and be here with you guys today,” she added, noting that the $100 million goal “probably sounds really absurd, but I think it’s possible and I think I can do it.”

Concluding her speech, Selena said creating the fund was her “ultimate dream” and “probably the most important thing that I’ve ever done.”

“I just couldn’t be more proud of the Rare Impact team for the work that they’re doing,” she said, thanking the crowd for “everything you’re going to do tonight; it’s the hardest journey I’ve ever been on but by far the most rewarding.”

