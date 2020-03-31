It looks like Selena Gomez has no hard feelings for The Weeknd! How do we know? Well, the singer just supported her ex-boyfriend’s new music, more than two years after they announced their split — and fans are pretty shook over it.

While stuck inside due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress decided to share a list of movies, books and songs she’s been enjoying. And everyone was quick to notice that on her list of songs, she included one of the rappers new tracks!

“Here are some things that I’ve been watching, listening to, and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps!” she wrote.

The former Disney star listed the song “Snowchild” from her former flame’s new album, After Hours, and get this — she even tagged him in the post!

For those who forgot, the two stars were pretty much couple goals when they dated back in 2017. They were first spotted kissing in January, then went Instagram official a few months later. They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May, and after that they were practically inseparable. The couple was definitely not shy about showing off their love, and they even got a puppy together!

The relationship lasted for 10 months before they called it quits in October 2017. And although an insider told People Magazine that their busy schedules was to blame, fans were convinced the split had something to do with Selena hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Yep, Selena and Justin were spotted attending church together just days before she and the rapper broke up. But after they decided to go their separate ways, Selena claimed that they had ended things on good terms.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends,” she told Billboard. “It was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

