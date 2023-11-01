Is Sophie Turner already seeing someone new following her split from Joe Jonas? The two stars nearly broke the internet after announcing their divorce in September 2023 — and it seems like the Game of Thrones actress is ready to move on. Keep reading for updates on Sophie’s love life.

Is Sophie Turner Dating Someone New After Joe Jonas Split?

While it’s unclear of her relationship status, Sophie was photographed kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson on October 28, 2023, during an outing in Paris. In a photo published by The Sun, the pair are seen packing on the PDA, successfully parking romance rumors.

The two have yet to confirm or deny relationship rumors.

Why Are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Divorcing?

ICYMI, the couple were married for four years and shared two children together before announcing their split on September 5, 2023.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the couple shared in a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday, September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Their relationship was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. A source also told the publication that there “had been a disconnect” between the two before their breakup.

“Their connection just didn’t seem quite the same as it had been in the past,” the insider told Us Weekly after the divorce filing went public. “Joe hadn’t let many people know their issues went further than that and that they had been struggling in their marriage for longer than they let on.”

The former flames first sparked romance rumors in 2016, after they were spotted together at the same Halloween party. Months later, they became Instagram official, with Joe officially popping the question in October 2017. However, they didn’t get married until nearly two years later — with several ceremonies.

Joe and Sophie welcomed their first child, Willa, in July 2020. Their second daughter was born in July 2022. While they have yet to publicly reveal the name of their second child, her initials are D.J., as reported by E! News.

