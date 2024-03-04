Everyone’s dying to know more about Sydney Sweeney‘s fiancé, Jonathan Davino — especially amid all of the rumors regarding her Anyone But You costar, Glen Powell.

Is Sydney Sweeney Engaged to Jonathan Davino?

After dating for about four years, news of Sydney and Jonathan’s engagement hit in early 2022. The White Lotus star was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger on February 28, 2022, with a source confirming their engagement to Us Weekly a few days later.

Sydney, 26, and Jonathan, 38, have been together since around 2018.

“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” Sydney told Glamour U.K. during an interview published on December 2023. “What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up and then tear them down.”

“Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me. I’m very open [otherwise],” she explained. “I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

Sydney Sweeney Addresses Glen Powell Dating Rumors

The Euphoria actress spoke about her fiancé while hosting SNL in March 2024.

While explaining all of the rumors she sees of herself online, she said one particular “crazy rumor” is that she’s dating her Anyone But You costar.

“That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot,” she began. “I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?”

Then, the camera panned to Glen sitting in the audience. “No, that’s not my fiancé. He’s in my dressing room,” she clarified, after the audience roared in laughter.

Who Is Jonathan Davino?

Jonathan works in business, and also worked as a producer on Sydney’s film Anyone But You alongside his fiancee.

Sydney addressed rumors that Jonathan was a “famous restaurateur” during her interview with Glamour. Revealing that not only is it untrue, but she has “no idea where that came from.”

“He’s also not the heir of a pizza company,” she added. “He’s a business guy. He’s from Chicago. We’ve been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I’m like, ‘What the hell?'”

