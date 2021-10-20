Disney Channel’s Sydney to the Max is sharing the importance of body positivity with a new episode, titled “Honey, You Shrunk the Fit,” and J-14 has an exclusive first look.

Throughout the episode, Sydney (played by Ruth Righi), is asked to represent a popular clothing brand on social media but starts to struggle with their belief that “one size fits all.” Viewers will also be transported back to the ’90s to see Young Max (played by Jackson Dollinger) dealing with something similar. In order to impress Young Alisha (played by Cassidey Fralin), he tries to fake being muscular.

“This episode conveys a really relevant and relatable message about how self-doubt can, kind of, blossom into a self-confidence and comfortability in your own body and yourself,” Ruth, 16, tells J-14 exclusively ahead of the episode’s premiere. “I just hope that everybody will understand that their bodies are not something that they should ever feel they have to change for somebody else’s standard. I want everybody to feel empowered by their own beauty because a lot of people can get wrapped up in self-doubt. So, that’s why I think it’s really important that we’re addressing this.”

Jackson, 14, agrees, adding, “I think, especially in boys, we feel pressured to have a certain physique or … society has made us think of our bodies in a certain way. I think this episode is really important and it’s gonna help a lot of people with body positivity.”

In our exclusive clip, fans get a first look at Sydney trying on a dress that, ultimately, doesn’t fit. She tells BFF Olive (played by Ava Kolker) that she can “squeeze in a long run” before having to wear the outfit before realizing that she doesn’t need to push herself to “fit someone else’s idea of how I should look.”

Ultimately, Ruth explains that Sydney “is actually able to realize that she’s gone too far with editing photos or trying to make herself look a certain way, or look different.” Thanks to her family and friends, the character starts to “feel loved, which then leads her to be able to stand up for herself.”

As for Young Max, Jackson teases that his character “learns a really important lesson in this episode.”

“Alicia doesn’t just want a guy with big muscles. She really cares about Young Max’s heart, and I think it’s really great that Young Max is finally learning that,” the actor says. “It’s a big step in his life and learning that it’s what is deep down that counts, not how you look on the outside.”

All in all, the Disney Channel stars hope that viewers realize “you should never change for someone.”

“If they really love you, they’re going to love you for who you are, not just how you look or how your body is,” Jackson shares. “I think that’s really important.”

Sydney to the Max‘s “Honey, You Shrunk the Fit” episode airs via Disney Channel on Friday, October 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

