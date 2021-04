Disney Channel stars Ruth Righi and Ava Kolker play Sydney and Olive in the show Sydney to the Max, but how well do they actually know the series? The actresses caught up with J-14 exclusively and put their knowledge to the test with a trivia quiz. Be sure to watch the video above to play along and check out Sydney to the Max on Disney Channel on Fridays at 8:25 p.m. ET.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.