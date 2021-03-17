The cast of Sydney to the Max is spilling the tea! Disney Channel stars Ruth Righi, Jackson Dollinger, Ava Kolker and Christian J. Simon caught up with J-14 exclusively and shared their funniest on-set memories from the fan-favorite show’s third season. When the cameras stop rolling, these young stars can’t stop laughing, especially when they’re filming at night! Be sure to watch the video above, and tune in to the Sydney to the Max season 3 premiere on Disney Channel on Friday, March 19, at 8:25 p.m. ET.

