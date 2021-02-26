Mark your calendars, Disney Channel fans, because Sydney to the Max season 3 finally has an official release date. Viewers’ official trip back to the ’90s with Max and Leo will premiere on Friday, March 19!

According to a press release from the network, fans can expect to see the fan-favorite series’ “boldest season yet” as the ’90s kids, along with Sydney and Olive in present day, kick off their eighth grade year. Both sets of teens will encounter new experiences and challenges, including “relevant issues such as struggles with cultural identity, trying to fit in, coping with divorce and the impact of microaggressions.”

Starring Ruth Righi (Sydney), Jackson Dollinger (Young Max), Ava Kolker (Olive), Christian J. Simon (Leo), season 3 will continue the story lines of Sydney and her single dad living with Grandma Judy. Of course, Max’s experiences in the ’90s will continue to parallel his young daughter’s, except she’ll be dealing with social media issues — something he never had to deal with. Thankfully, Sydney has her BFF Olive.

Over the past few months, J-14 has caught up with the show’s stars, who spilled some major tea on what fans can expect to see. Scroll through our gallery to see what we know about Sydney to the Max season 3 so far!

