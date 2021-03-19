Disney Channel stars Ruth Righi, Jackson Dollinger, Ava Kolker and Christian J. Simon caught up with J-14 exclusively to read texts from their moms! As it turns out, the Sydney to the Max actors’ get sent tons of emojis and even some TikTok videos from their mothers. Check out the video above, and tune in to the Sydney to the Max season 3 premiere on Disney Channel on Friday, March 19, at 8:25 p.m. ET.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.