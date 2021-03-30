How well do Christian J. Simon and Jackson Dollinger know their own show? Let’s find out! The Disney Channel stars caught up with J-14 exclusively and put their knowledge to the test with a Sydney to the Max trivia quiz. Think you know the fan-favorite series better than the actors themselves? Be sure to watch the video above and watch Sydney to the Max on Disney Channel on Fridays at 8:25 p.m. ET.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.