On Sunday, July 26, Tana Mongeau took to Instagram Stories and issued an apology after coming under fire for continuing to party during the current coronavirus pandemic, despite California’s recommendation that residents should avoid prolonged, unmasked contact with those outside of their homes. The YouTuber called her actions “careless” and “irresponsible,” and promised fans that she would be staying inside from now on.

“Partying/going to any social gatherings during a global pandemic was such a careless and irresponsible action on my behalf. I fully hold myself accountable for this [and] will be staying inside,” the 22-year-old wrote. “Actions like that don’t deserve a platform and I want to fully apologize and be better than this.”

Tana’s apology came after a video of her and fellow YouTuber Erika Costell saying they “don’t f**king care” went viral online. After the Instagram Stories post was screenrecorded and shared on social media, fans were quick to slam the internet stars for not caring about the virus. In her apology, Tana seemingly clarified that she and Erika were referring to “past drama.”

“While Erika and I were referring to past drama in our video, the topic no longer matters — I need to be a better example and person,” she added.

Erika also posted an apology on her Twitter account.

“The comment we made was NOT intended as it was perceived. Saying ‘we don’t care’ was about our previous ‘beef.’ It was in no way related to the COVID-19 pandemic we are in,” the 27-year-old clarified. “However, I understand that this came off offensive during this time. I was insensitive, careless and stupid for me to even be at a party during this pandemic. I am truly sorry to anyone I let down or upset in any way [and] I fully take accountability for my actions.”

The World Health Organization has reported that more than 16,450,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far. For those who missed it, medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time. The virus has resulted in more than 653,000 deaths and has infected people in 215 countries.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.