After the owner of fashion brand The Folklore took to social media and called out Taylor Swift for using a similar logo, the songstress released a statement and announced that she had changed all Folklore merchandise on her website.

For those who missed it, Amira Rasool took to Instagram and posted a photo of her company’s logo alongside a cardigan from Taylor’s recently released line that said, “The Folklore Album.” She captioned the images with, “Based on the similarities of the design, I believe the designer of the merch ripped off my company’s logo. I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners.”

While talking with Women’s Wear Daily, Amira explained that her lawyers reached out to the songstress’ team and let them know about the similarities.

“The main thing was having ‘The Folklore’ when the album was just called ‘Folklore,’” the business-owner explained. She went on to say that Taylor’s team responded “immediately” and said they would remove “The” on all the merch.

In a statement to Good Morning America, Taylor’s team said, “Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word ‘the’ before ‘Folklore album’ on some of the Folklore album merchandise was of concern. Absolutely no merchandise using ‘the’ before the words ‘Folklore album’ has been manufactured or sent out. In good faith, we honored her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word ‘the’ preceding ‘folklore album’ that they will now receive their order with the design change.”

Following the change, Amira responded and commented Taylor’s team for the adjustment.

I commend Taylor’s team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore’s brand. I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page. https://t.co/8KR5IaYkIs — Amira Rasool (@AmiraRasool) July 28, 2020

“I commend them for removing that, but I think there’s a larger conversation that needs to be had,” Amria also told WWD. “It’s not just damaging to one Black woman, it’s all the brands that we work with.”

On Twitter she said that her team was still “in conversation” with Taylor’s to discuss “next steps to make this situation right.”

