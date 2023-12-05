The “Love Story” continues! On Sunday, December 3, Taylor Swift arrived to Lambeau Field in Wisconsin to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. The singer made her entrance into the stadium wearing a red winter coat alongside her fellow Chiefs WAG (Wives and Girlfriends of Sports Players) Brittany Mahomes. However, as eye-catching as her look was, it wasn’t the only thing that caught Swifties attention.

Once the game began, fans were quick to notice Taylor’s excitement and support for Travis. A video quickly spread of the songstress seemingly revealing her pet name for the football star. Naturally, eagle-eyed fans have rewatched the video over and over again. The consensus? Swifties are speculating that Taylor said, “Come on Trav.”

She’s not the only with a pet name for her partner, either, as the Chiefs player recently revealed his pet name for Taylor during a November 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

ICYMI, Travis shares his podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, who also plays for the NFL. After Jason congratulated Travis on his accomplishment of becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 rushing yards, the older brother also mentioned that Taylor had liked an Instagram post from the Chiefs official page of the award.

In response, Travis gave his girlfriend a shoutout saying, “Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting.” Jason further questioned if Taylor followed football stats before this, which Travis acknowledged, “I don’t know if she’s a tight end fan or not. I’ll have to ask her.”

Whether she’s a fan of tight ends or just of Travis, we love to see her support!

The nickname revelations for Trav and Tay come after a long romance in the making! The Chiefs star first disclosed his interest for the folklore artist in July 2023 during an episode of his podcast.

He revealed his failed attempt at trying to meet the songstress before her show saying, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”

Travis revealed he wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it, as it’s become a trend among Swifties to exchange the DIY jewelery during her Eras Tour concerts. We love how in tune Travis is with Swiftie lore!

What’s next for Taylor and Travis’ relationship is unknown, but in the meantime, we can’t wait to see more of their sweet shoutouts for each other.

