No love lost! Following their brief romance, Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner have forged a lifelong friendship.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress even included her ex in the music video for her “I Can See You” single from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which was released in July 2023. When premiering the visual during her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, Swift even brought the Twilight alum on stage and gushed over the actor, revealing where they stand now.

“I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are,” Lautner gushed about the songstress at the time. “You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you.”

It appears that Swift has since become friends with Lautner and his now-wife, Tay Dome. All of whom share the same first name.

When it comes to Swift and Lautner’s past romance, the pair briefly dated in the fall of 2009, as recounted in her song “Back to December,” which was originally released in 2010 as part of the Speak Now album.

“Then I think about summer, all the beautiful times / I watched you laughin’ from the passenger’s side / And realized I loved you in the fall,” Swift sings on the track. “And then the cold came, the dark days / When fear crept into my mind / You gave me all your love and all I gave you was goodbye.”

The song is an apology from Swift to Lautner following their split. The pair first met while filming the movie Valentine’s Day together, where their characters were a couple. However, they split in December 2009, and Swift wrote “Back to December” as a message to her ex.

“He liked her more than she liked him. He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn’t travel much to see him,” a source told Us Weekly of their romance in late 2009. “They decided they were better as friends.”

Years after the October 2010 release of “Back to December,” Lautner did confirm that the track was about him.

“That’s what she does. She writes songs,” he shared in a 2016 interview. “It’s called ‘Back to December.’”

Scroll through our gallery to relive Swift and Lautner’s relationship timeline, and see where they stand now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.