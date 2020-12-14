Is there a third surprise Taylor Swift album in the works? Fans are convinced that the songstress is gearing up to drop her tenth album titled Woodvale.

After the “Cardigan” singer released a second surprise album on December 11 — months after dropping the first surprise record, Folklore, in July 2020 — called Evermore, Swifties immediately got to work breaking down all Taylor’s hidden Easter eggs. One of the messages the blonde beauty shared with her biggest fans appears to be the word Woodvale hidden in the trees of her Folklore album art. Naturally, people started to theorize that this will be the name of her next album, and it could be coming soon.

Although Taylor herself has yet to acknowledge this theory, some of her social media followers have made a pretty convincing argument as to why more new music will be coming early next year. Wondering how these dedicated fans cracked Taylor’s possible code? Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about her rumored tenth record Woodvale.

