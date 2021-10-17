Warning: Spoilers Ahead. The girls are back and better than ever! Season 2 of Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club premiered on the streaming service in October 2021, but will the fan-favorite series return for a third season? Viewers sure do hope so!

Based off the book series of the same name by Ann M. Martin, the show follows the story of best friends Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer who form the empowering Baby-Sitters Club. The series starred Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph and Xochitl Gomez for the first season, which premiered in July 2020. After Xochitl booked a conflicting role, Kyndra Sanchez was introduced as the new Dawn.

“I feel like I didn’t really replace her. You know, a door opened for Xochitl, and a new door opened for me. I am just so grateful to be part of such a wonderful and inclusive show with diverse characters, with different personalities and backgrounds that kids can look up to. Not only kids, but people of all ages,” Kyndra told J-14 exclusively ahead of the season 2 premiere. “Dawn is kind, she’s an advocate. She uses her voice to empower. She cares about social inequalities. She cares for the environment and also her friends.”

Viewers were introduced to the teens in season one, but throughout the second season, they saw more in-depth storylines from their favorite characters. Malia, for one, teased J-14 exclusively in August 2021 that Mary Anne had a “really fantastic character arc” throughout all the episodes.

“In the first season, she got to discover herself and her voice even more, especially in her episode,” the Nickelodeon alum explained. “At the end of the series, she was running a play, which was super out of character for Mary Anne, but we did it in a way that could portray shy girls and have them being bosses in their own way.”

Along with the introduction of Kyndra as Dawn into The Baby-Sitters Club, characters Jessi (Anais Lee) and Mallory (Vivian Watson) were officially initiated into the club during season 2.

“When I auditioned for Jessi, actually, it was a guest-starring role,” Anais gushed to J-14. “I didn’t know that it was going to become what it is right now. So, it all just happened so quickly. Season 2 got picked up and, ‘Hey, you’re going on as a series regular.’ Then, we filmed it and now, it’s coming out in a couple of weeks, and it’s kind of surreal to me.”

