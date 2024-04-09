Throne of Glass might be the most epic book series that Sarah J. Maas has ever written — and we’re crossing our fingers for a live-action adaptation. While no plans of a movie or TV adaption have been announced (yet!), we decided to break down which actors should play which characters in the TOG universe.

Keep reading for our Throne of Glass fan casting, and let us know your reactions — or your own casting ideas — in the comments.

Originally written at age 16, Throne of Glass was Sarah’s very first book series and follows teenaged girl Celaena Sardothien, an assassin in a corrupt kingdom with a tyrannical ruler, the King of Adarlan. Not only is the series Sarah’s oldest, as it was published in 2012, but it’s also her longest — with eight books.

“The people who read the earliest versions of Throne of Glass made me realize the world and characters meant something to someone other than me,” she told Time Magazine in January 2024. “That was so encouraging as a young writer.”

Her inclination toward the fantasy genre took root when she was a child.

“I’d loved fairy tales since I was a kid. Then I discovered there were fairy tales for grown-ups” she told Time. “That opened something in my mind, heart, and soul. I realized I not only loved stories like that, I wanted to write stories like that.”

Besides TOG, the romantasy author has written two other trending book series titled Crescent City and A Court of Thorns and Roses, with the latter currently being worked as a live-action TV show for Hulu — although updates regarding the series have been sparse since its announcement in 2021.

“I always try to give a sense of hope in my stories. Not just hope for a happy ending, but also hope for growth and self love,” Sarah told Today.com. “My heroines that I write about, they go through a lot, and I always want people reading my books to come away with joy and hope that tomorrow can be better. That tomorrow’s worth fighting for.”

Click through our gallery to uncover J-14‘s dream fan casting for the characters of Throne of Glass.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.