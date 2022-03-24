Tomdaya fans, you’re in luck! Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted on a cute date on Sunday, March 20, at a cafe in Boston.

Fans of Spider-Man are collectively aw’ing everywhere after an Instagram post of the Marvel couple was sent out by user @5twenty9 that shows Zendaya smiling at her boyfriend at the coffee shop Tatte on Boylston Street in Boston.

“Great Day in Boston. Saw Zendaya and Tom Holland casually having a day in the city. Y’all take care and I’ll see you around,” one user tweeted.

Our favorite Spider-Man traveled to Boston just to be with the Dune actress who is currently shooting the romantic drama The Challengers in the city, Boston.com reported.

The costars-turned-lovers are usually quite private in their day-to-day lives, only seen on red carpets and of course, the big screen. But the Spiderman: No Way Home actors continue to showcase their love for one another on social media and in press interviews.

“Zendaya’s got it bad,” commented one fan on a YouTube video of the pair on the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The video shows Zendaya staring at her boyfriend lovingly and seems not able to keep her hands to herself. I mean, can you blame her?

The couple, nicknamed Tomdaya by fans, created romance rumors after pictures came out of them kissing in a car back in July 2021, and then went Instagram official after the Spider-Man actor posted a photo of them together in September 2021.

And the former Disney actress isn’t the only one googly eyed — she’s Zendaya, for crying out loud! Her spidey boyfriend has posted not one, but two Instagram pictures in admiration for the stunning actress since they went Instagram official. He posted a picture for his girlfriend’s birthday in September 2021 featuring the couple on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the caption: “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [you’re] up xxx.”

In another post from October 2021, the Uncharted star posted a photo of Zendaya at the premiere of her movie Dune, with a heart eye emoji as the caption. Same, Tom.

Since then, both have continued to support and admire each other. The English actor has stated in multiple interviews that he visits his girlfriend between scenes of shootings for Euphoria, the HBO hit show that stars the actress as a struggling drug addict teenager. He even has made public comments about his own dreams to be featured on the show himself. “Let me get HBO on the phone,” joked Zendaya during an interview for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

