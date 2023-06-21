Tom Holland is this generation’s Spider-Man, and he takes his role very seriously! The Hollywood star has played the iconic character of Peter Parker for over five years — keep reading for everything he’s said about taking on the Marvel hero role.

ICYMI, Tom made his first appearance as Spider-Man was in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He has since starred in three Spider-Man movies: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

“Being Spider-Man is more of a responsibility than just having a job,” he told GQ in 2021. “There are kids out there who are bullied at school who don’t fit in, and Spider-Man is their go-to guy.” Tom dished on having a recent meeting with producers for Spider-Man 4, in a June 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was myself, Amy [Pascal], [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Rachel [O’Connor], sometimes other executives from Marvel will sit in,” the actor shared of a recent meeting before the writer’s strike. “It’s a collaborative process. The first few meetings were about, ‘Why would we do this again?’ And I think we found the reason why. I’m really, really happy with where we’re at in terms of the creative.”

However, The Crowded Room actor did get real about some of his worries regarding a fourth movie.

“But I’m also a little apprehensive about it,” he added. “There’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life.”

His recent sentiments reflect similarly to what he said during an interview with Deadline after No Way Home was released in 2021.

“I don’t know,” he added about what the future holds for him as Spidey. “I know I love this character, and I know that I am not ready to say goodbye.”

He continued, “But if it’s time for me to say goodbye, then I will do so proudly, knowing that I’ve achieved everything I wanted to with this character, and sharing it with these boys will be forever one of the most special experiences of my career. So, if it’s time, it’s time. If it’s not, it’s not. But at the moment, I don’t know.”

Scroll through our gallery to read all of Tom’s honest quotes about playing Spider-Man.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.