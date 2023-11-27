Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke has some ideas on which actors she think could pull off Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, today. Keep reading to see which celebs the director said would be “perfect” for the job.

‘Twilight’ Director On ‘Perfect’ Reboot Cast

During a November 2023 appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast to discuss Twilight 15 years after it originally premiered, Catherine revealed who she’d want to play the 100-year-old vampire and his mortal high schooler lover.

When asked if Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega could pull off the two main characters, Catherine said, “Oh, that would be perfect,” she gushed, adding of Jacob, “I mean, he’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today.”

The filmmaker said of Jenna, “I do think there’s a lot of really cool young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing.”

Is There a ‘Twilight’ Reboot Being Made?

While Jenna and Jacob may not play Bella and Edward IRL, there is a Twilight series currently in the works, sources told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2023.

While most of the details behind the reboot are currently under wraps, Twilight author Stephenie Meyer is reported to be involved in the small-screen adaptation of her books, which were published throughout the early 2000s.

The outlet reported that the show does not have a confirmed platform or a screenwriter yet — however, Lionsgate Television has control over the rights to the franchise. And since everything’s still in pre-production, no cast announcements have been made.

The original cast of the movies includes Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan), Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen), Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black), Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen), Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen), Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale), Nikki Reed (Rosalie Hale), Anna Kendrick (Jessica Stanley) among others.

While none of the original Twilight cast have spoken up about the recent reboot announcement, Ashley actually did predict that a show would work well for the franchise — in typical Alice psychic fashion!

“I think, honestly, there is so much backstory with all these characters too, that you could 100 percent do a series and not necessarily have to do a remake,” the Bombshell actress told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022. “I think there’s still so much fascination behind, and around, these characters.”

