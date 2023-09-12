TXT looked like the princes that they are at the 2023 Video Music Awards. The awards show, which took place on Tuesday, September 12, had the K-pop stars serving looks at the red carpet. Not only that, the group is set to perform on the VMAs stage for the first time! Keep reading to see photos of the group’s looks at the VMAs red carpet.

ICYMI, the K-pop band is comprised of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and maknae Huening Kai. TXT first debuted in 2019, making them the first group to come out of the music company HYBE since mega-famous group BTS’ debut in 2013. Since then, the boys have made quite the name for themselves as one of the fastest rising K-pop groups, and made history this year by being the first K-pop act to headline Lollapalooza.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” Huening Kai said of the group’s big slot at the iconic Chicago music festival during an interview with USA Today in September 2023. “It was an honor.”

TXT are also set to perform at this year’s VMAs, and are nominated for four awards, including “Song of the Summer,” for their June 2023 track “Do It Like That,” which was a collab with the Jonas Brothers! Of the collab, Huening Kai told NME, “When I was young, I watched Camp Rock and I saw the Jonas Brothers. I thought, ‘Oh, I want to be like them.’ So they are my role models, and I was happy to collaborate with them. It was a dream come true.”

On their VMAs stage, the group will be performing their unreleased single “Back for More,” featuring Anitta, for the first time. The track will officially be released on September 15, 2023, along with a music video, days after the VMAs performance.

TXT will release their third studio album FREEFALL on October 8, 2023, and we couldn’t be more excited!

“We’ve always told our own story from our debut till today and it’s a story that many have been able to relate to precisely because it’s a very real story of people living within this generation,” Yeonjun told NME in September 2021. “We’ve worked with many genres to enhance our musical capabilities and hone our sound, and through this sound, we tell stories of our generation, a generation at the crux of growth.”

Click through our gallery below to see TXT from their big night at the 2023 VMAs.

