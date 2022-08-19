They’re back! Under Wraps 2 is coming to Disney Channel just ahead of the Halloween season, and there are lots of surprises in store — including more than just one mummy this time around. Keep reading for details on the highly anticipated sequel.

Who Is Starring in Under Wraps 2?

Malachi Barton (Marshall), Christian J. Simon (Gilbert) and Sophia Hammons (Amy) are all set to reprise their roles for the sequel. Phil Wright will also return as Harold the Mummy while Rryla McIntosh will play his love interest, Rose, and T.J. Storm is joining the cast as the evil mummy Sobek. Jordan Conley will play Larry and Melanie Brook is returning as Buzzy.

What Is Under Wraps 2 About?

“Under Wraps 2 picks up as Marshall, Gilbert and Amy are getting ready to attend Amy’s father’s Spooktacular Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl. However, plans soon go awry when the three friends discover their mummy pal Harold and his beloved Rose may be in danger,” Disney Channel’s official logline reads.”Sobek, an evil mummy with a 1000-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned-bitter-rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lacky Larry, Sobek kidnaps Rose. Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding.”

The first Under Wraps — which premiered in September 2021 — was a remake of the first-ever Disney Channel Original Movie.

What Have the Under Wraps 2 Stars Said About the Movie?

“It’s an honor to be a part of the first remake of the first Disney Channel Original Movie,” Sophia told J-14 in September 2021. “It feels really fun to be part of Disney Channel history. I grew up watching Disney Channel and DCOMs, and to be in one myself is incredible.”

At the time, Christian explained that the cast was figuring out “how we can put our own twist and add our little things in there, but still stay true to the storyline.” He added, “I think we did a great job.”

How to Watch Under Wraps 2

The movie is set to premiere via Disney Channel on Friday, September 25.

