Harold the mummy is back! Disney Channel is gearing up to release the official remake of their first-ever original movie, Under Wraps.

The original flick, which premiered in October 1997, followed a group of kids who accidentally resurrect an Egyptian mummy from the dead. In order to save the mummy, which they name Harold, the three best friends must return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween.

In the modern-day version of the same movie — which is set to premiere on Disney Channel in October 2021 — a new group of three friends, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy, discover Harold the mummy in their neighbor’s basement. While on a mission to return Harold to his final resting place, the 12-year-olds come face-to-face with a group of criminals with the intent of selling Harold to the highest bidder. Along the way, Marshall (Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Christian J. Simon) and Amy (Sophia Hammons) work to outsmart the criminals while trying to save Harold.

In August 2021, Disney Channel viewers got a first look at the upcoming Halloween movie with the official Under Wraps trailer. For the first time, fans get to see Marshall, Gilbert and Amy discover their new mummy friend. In the one-minute-long clip, the youngsters head to a museum on what appears to be a class trip and discover that one of the mummies from the exhibit “mysteriously disappeared.”

The video then cut to a clip of Christian as Gilbert, who found the “stolen mummy.” After Harold comes to life, the kids try to figure out what they should do with him.

“You want me to take a mummy into my house with my mom home?” Malachi as Marshall asks his friends, before explaining, “He’s actually pretty cool once you get used to him.”

As fans know, the Under Wraps remake has been a long time coming! The movie was first announced in November 2020, with Disney revealing that the new version would be a “contemporary comedic remake.”

“Under Wraps introduced a generation of kids and families to what has become the backbone of our programming across the globe: Disney Channel Original Movies,” Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president of Disney Channel Original Movies, said in a statement at the time. “We are excited to welcome our audience back into the Halloween spirit and celebrate the unlikely friendship between three kids and a mummy as they embark on an adventure and ultimately save the day.”

Scroll through our gallery to meet the entire cast of Under Wraps.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.