How much money has Vanessa Hudgens made since her High School Musical days? The Disney alum’s net worth has ~bopped to the top~ since leaving the network! Keep reading to see how much Vanessa makes.

What Is Vanessa Hudgens’ Net Worth?

The Spring Breakers actress is worth an estimated $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Has Vanessa Hudgens Starred In? Movies, TV Shows

Since Vanessa began her acting career with High School Musical, she has starred in her fair share of impressive shows and movies. She went on to star in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Bandslam, Beastly, Sucker Punch, Spring Breakers, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Machete Kills, Freaks of Nature, Grease Live!, Powerless, Dog Days, The Princess Switch, Rent: Live, The Knight Before Christmas, Bad Boys for Life (which also stars Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig), Tick, Tick .. Boom!, The Princess Switch: Switched Again and more.

Besides acting, Vanessa also released two studio albums over the years, and they were pretty much all bops. Remember “Sneaker Night”?!

Is Vanessa Hudgens Engaged?

Vanessa dated Austin Butler for nine years, before they shocked the world and called it quits. She has since moved on and went public with new boyfriend, MLB star Cole Tucker in February 2021, and the two have since announced their engagement.

The actress confirmed the happy news via Instagram on February 9, 2023. “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” Vanessa captioned the post.

The Tick, Tick … Boom! actress revealed in an April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight that she first met Cole during a Zoom meditation group during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She then went on to describe how she found her true soulmate in the baseball player, noting, “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

And who made the first move?

“If I want something or someone, I’m going after them,” Vanessa shared during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

