We’ve all fallen in love with Booboo Stewart before — whether it was from watching him play Seth Clearwater in Twilight or Jay in Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise. So, what is the actor up to since Descendants dropped its third film in 2019? Keep reading to find out!

What Has Booboo Stewart Been Up to Since ‘Descendants’?

Since Descendants 3, BooBoo went on to appear in the Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms in 2020 as Will, and as Peter Dragswolf in the film Let Him Go. He also made his Freeform debut on the series Good Trouble in 2022.

While nabbing onscreen roles, the California native has also kicked off a career as an artist.

“I feel for the most part it happens naturally. Sometimes I’ll specifically place, but something I like to do is sit in a chair in front of my painting and just kind of wait until something sparks,” he said of his paintings during an interview with Schön! Magazine in February 2021. “I like that each person will have their own interpretation.”

“I think they [art and acting] definitely overlap. Even before I was taking art seriously, I remember that, for a character, I made a drawing of what I wanted his presence to be like,” Booboo shared “I think the fun thing about acting is that you can draw inspiration from anywhere. I actually just finished a movie called Those Who Walk Away and I used Francis Bacon paintings as part of my character study.”

Since 2018, Booboo has been a member of the Los Angeles-based boy band, That Band Honey.

Is Booboo Stewart Returning to ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’?

Booboo has not confirmed he’ll be in the newest Descendants movie, titled Descendants: The Rise of Red, but it seems unlikely. The original cast, which includes Dove Cameron (Mal), Sofia Carson (Evie), BooBoo (Jay) and the late Cameron Boyce (Carlos), have spoken up about how difficult it would be to return to the franchise following Cameron’s death in 2019.

“The world of Descendants was so beloved by so many people,” Sofia explained during a January 2022 interview with Extra. “For now, as far as I know, that chapter is closed. I just can’t imagine doing it without Cameron.”

However, the stars did end up reuniting for the Descendants: The Royal Wedding animated special which premiered on Disney Channel in August 2021 and “honored” Cameron’s memory.

