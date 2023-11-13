Remember Monique Coleman? The actress played Taylor McKessie in Disney Channel’s High School Musical franchise, a.k.a. Gabriella’s best friend! Keep reading to see what she’s up to now.

What Is Monique Coleman Doing Now?

After starring in High School Musical, Monique went on to appear in shows and movies such as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Free the Nipple, Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List, The Fourth Door, Here We Go Again, We Are Family, Guidance, The Outdoorsman, The F*** Happened, Broken Star, I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story and others.

She also competed in Dancing With the Stars in 2005, participating in the show’s third season where she came in fourth place.

As for her personal life, the former Disney star married basketball player Walter Jordan in 2012. They celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary in February 2021. “You are everything I was afraid to want — and more than I believed I deserved. You anchor me so that I can soar,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “You evict my insecurities, challenge my disbelief, and are a constant adventure. Thank you for holding me down while always lifting me up.”

She revealed in December 2022 that the two had split “a week after my 10 year anniversary.”

Did Monique Coleman Appear In ‘HSMTMTS’?

Monique reprised her role as Taylor in the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in August 2023.

“It was such an amazing experience,” she told J-14 of the experience. “Just being back with Corbin [Bleu], Lucas [Grabeel], Kaycee [Stroh] and Alyson [Reed] just to return to the place where our lives changed so drastically. To be there with an entirely new group of young people that are embodying this story in their own ways, was just such a fun experience.”

ICYMI, the fourth season of the Disney+ show followed the HSMTMTS cast as they learn that their high school is being used to film the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie.

Monique called it “inspiring” to work with the HSMTMTS cast, which includes Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester and Frankie Rodriguez, among others.

“They are so grounded, talented and they have the most beautiful energy. They’re so loving together,” the former Disney Channel star gushes. “In a way, I guess it was like watching little versions of us, I would imagine … if we had the ability to look back at ourselves at that time. It was just amazing to see people who have amassed so much success just be such lovely people. I didn’t really expect anything that differently, but it was just incredible to be around. Their work ethic is unmatched.”

