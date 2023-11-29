It’s our favorite time of year — 2023’s Spotify Wrapped is here, and it’s time to watch every single one of your friends Instagram Stories to uncover what their music taste looks like. Are they Swifties? Secret K-pop fans? Have an abnormally large amount of listening minutes that makes you want to check on them to see if they’re OK?

Well, J-14 here, and we broke down you and your friends’ Top Spotify Artist to see what it says about you. Keep reading to find out yours!

First, a huge congrats is in order to the Swifties. Taylor Swift has finally done it — taking the crown of Spotify’s Top Global artist and successfully unseating Bad Bunny who held the honor for the past three years. Listeners helped the Eras Tour entertainer surpass 26.1 billion streams worldwide since the top of the year, and in the United States. Other top artists she surpassed include Drake, Morgan Wallen, the Weeknd and Bad Bunny, who lined up behind her.

Taylor excitedly responded to the news via social media, and also dropped her unreleased track “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” in thanks.

“Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now.”

Another pop girlie who reigned supreme in 2023 was Miley Cyrus, whose song “Flowers” was the most-streamed song of the year on Spotify with 1.6 billion listens. SZA‘s “Kill Bill” followed behind the Hannah Montana alum, with Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” nabbing third most-streamed song, and Jung Kook‘s “Seven (feat. Latto)” grabbing fourth.

Click through our gallery to uncover what your top Spotify artist says about you.

